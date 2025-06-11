Fandom Pulse

DeGave
Jun 12, 2025Edited

Removing sex jokes would be a good move. Lois and Clark had some of those, and they always landed, because at its heart the show understood Superman and took itself seriously. Modern superhero movies are all episodes of Friends with less likable characters and even worse writing. For a hard reset of what to expect, it needs to be a lot more Spiderman and a lot less Thor Ragnarök.

Mr0303
Jun 11, 2025

Why were there sex jokes in a Superman movie, Gunn? Yet another confirmation that he doesn't get Superman.

