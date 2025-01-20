Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clay's avatar
Clay
Jan 20, 2025

Isn't Bend the studio that made Days Gone? If Sony really wants Bend to make a live service game, they could do worse than zombie Sons of Anarchy.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture