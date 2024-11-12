George Clooney is rumored to be taking “a step back” from politics after his endorsement of Kamala Harris seemingly made absolutely no difference as President Donald Trump defeated Harris winning 312 electoral votes as well as 75.1 million votes compared to Harris’ 71.9 million votes.

Clooney infamously blasted President Joe Biden in an op-ed in The New York Times on July 10th calling for him to end his Presidential campaign citing that his age had caught up to him.

He wrote, “This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor who I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.”

Clooney went on to indicate that Democrats should look at “Wes Moore and Kamala Harris and Gretchen Whitmer and Gavin Newsom and Andy Beshear and J.B. Pritzker and others.”

A week and a half after Clooney’s op-ed on July 21st Joe Biden ended his Presidential campaign. Two days later and Clooney endorsed Kamala Harris for President.

Jake Tapper on X reported, “In a statement to CNN, actor/Democratic fundraiser George Clooney endorses VP Kamala Harris: ‘President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.’”

Now after Kamala’s defeat at the hands of President Donald Trump, The Daily Mail reports that Clooney is quitting politics.

An anonymous source told the outlet, “George feels that the backlash he is getting for Kamala losing is not at all warranted.”

“He thinks it is completely unfair to try and make him a scapegoat for her loss,” the source added.

The source went on, “He has backed the Democratic Party and invested so much time and money into them, but he is going to take a step back for now. He feels very disheartened.”

“When he wrote his op-ed, George did not say ‘Biden is not fit to be president choose Kamala.’ The Democrats jumped on Kamala and within days she was the candidate,” he said.

“George believes that they should have taken a step back and looked at their options. That is why he did not endorse her right away,” the source concluded.

