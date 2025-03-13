A new rumor alleges that Bethesda plans to release its Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster in the next few months.

This latest rumor comes from scooper NateTheHate, who shared on X that an announcement about the remaster will arrive “either this month or next month.”

He then added that “release is likely to be sooner than the original June target; but still working to get details on an updated release date.”

READ: 'Avowed' Steam Moderators Ban Users For "Engaging In Anti-Dei Practices"

This latest rumor comes in the wake of a report by Tom Warren at The Verge claiming that a remaster would arrive sometime this year.

Warren reported, ““In recent weeks, rumors have pointed toward a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. I first heard about this remaster last year, and at the time, Microsoft was tentatively targeting a release in late spring or early summer 2025.”

An Oblivion remake was previously revealed to be on Bethesda’s docket for a 2022 release when the company’s parent company Microfost was taken to court by the Federal Trade Commission after it purchased Activision Blizzard Inc.

The game originally released back in 2006 for both PC and Xbox 360. It would get a PlayStation 3 release in 2007.

The game was an immediate commercial success. Within a month of release it had sold 1.7 million copies. By January 2007, Bethesda announced that the game had sold 3 million copies. It had sold 3.5 million by November 2011. In 2015, a market research group, EEDAR, claimed the game had sold 9.5 million copies.

The game sees the gates to Oblivion open after the death of Emperor Uriel Septim VII and numerous beings known as Daedra launch invasions into Tamriel. Players must work to close the gates to Oblivion and eventually put a stop to the Avatar of Mehrunes Dagon the Daedric Prince of Destruction.

READ: Niantic Sells 'Pokémon GO' To Scopely As Part Of $3.5 Billion Deal

A game of the year edition is currently available to purchase on Steam for $14.99 and still maintains a solid concurrent player count for a game that is over a decade old.

The most recent 24-hour count saw the game hit a peak of 1,422. It’s all-time peak was 6,390 back in November 2011.

What are you expecting from an Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake or remaster?

NEXT: Blizzard Open To Exploring Movies, TV, And Animation: "We're Looking At Everything"