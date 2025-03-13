Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nunya Business's avatar
Nunya Business
Mar 14, 2025

I reject all bastardized remasters.

Reply
Share
Donnie Holder's avatar
Donnie Holder
Mar 13, 2025

Console mods. I already own Oblivion on Xbox and PC and play it through every couple of years. No modding on consoles means it is of no value to me.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture