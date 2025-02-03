According to multiple sources, Wizards of the Coast has hired Andrew Busche, a man who pretends to be a woman and calls himself Corrine Busche, the director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, to work on a new video game edition of Dungeons & Dragons, placing him at Skeleton Key Studios.

Wizards of the Coast is already under fire from tabletop gamers for their mishandling of the D&D property, with the new edition virtue-signaling extreme leftist politics. The recent Monster Manual edition caused the latest uproar by removing Orcs as monsters entirely.

Before the new Monster Manual began being promoted, The 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide infamously incorporated BDSM fetish community practices in the game for safe spaces, having players make an X with their arms if they feel triggered by a situation and requiring a DM to stop the game and address the player in question.

The 2024 Player’s Handbook is filled with imagery of BIPOC and female characters at a margin of more than five to one for white male characters, about the direct opposite of the demographics who play the game.

Dungeons & Dragons came under further scrutiny after it was revealed senior designer Jason Tondro penned a forward to a history book on Dungeons & Dragons, calling Gary Gygax misogynistic and accusing him of cultural appropriation.

According to Diversity & Dragons, an inside source at Wizards of the Coast told him the company has the infamous Game Director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard who added extreme transgender propaganda into the fantasy video game series.

This comes in the wake of Bioware downsizing to less than 100 people, with the entire story team of Dragon Age: The Veilguard getting cut. Busche left the studio ahead of the announcement of the layoffs, seeming to know that this was happening in advance of the rest of the team.

Busche posted to BlueSky about his leaving, “Well, I suppose you’ve heard… Yes, I’ve made the decision to leave BioWare. I want to encourage everyone not to read too much into this. This was my decision so I could continue making the kind of RPGs you (we) enjoy. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. You mean the world to me.”

He added in a subsequent post, “Thank you for entrusting me with our dear Dragon Age. It was an honor to be a steward for the franchise, and to play a part in ensuring its continuance. Biggest of shoutouts to the wonderful John Epler without whom I don’t know if I’d have had the fortitude.”

The inside source told Diversity & Dragons that Skeleton Key Studios hired Busche to work on a new official Dungeons & Dragons video game. This comes in the wake of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance getting shut down this month, a game that was worked on by DEI consultants Sweet Baby, Inc.

It appears as if Wizards of the Coast wants to double down on forcing diversity into video games with a new installment despite the last one failing for them.

Smash JT, a video game expert with inside industry contacts also confirmed this rumor with a source he verified works at WotC. “It’s all connected behind the scenes,” he told Fandom Pulse when asked about the strange timing of the Bioware layoffs as well as the shutdown of the SBI-influenced D&D video game.

It’s since been confirmed that Busche is in fact working at the company via his LinkedIn.

What do you think of Wizards of the Coast hiring Busche to work at Skeleton Key Studios for a Dungeons & Dragons video game? Leave a comment and let us know.

If you enjoy clean fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Writer Says Franchise Is Not Dead After EA Gutted Studio And Axed Entire Writing Team