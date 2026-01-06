Fandom Pulse

Jeffolas
Jan 6

No. I'm not reading this article.

This bullshit has been like the Sir Lancelot skit in Monty Python.

Kathleen Kennedy's firing has been running in place to a dramatic drumroll for years and years, and it never, ever comes.

Wake me up when Sir Lancelot is in the Lucasfilm Castle, mercilessly cutting down all of these jackasses. I want a full housecleaning. I want the offices to run red with pink slips and red dye from all the firings and financial losses.

I want the tether cut and every piece of Disney Star Wars content locked away, never to see the light of day again.

Then, maybe, I might be interested again.

Scott Waddell
Jan 6

Stage III Star Wars Death Grief: Bargaining. Let's get to Acceptance. Star Wars happened. (Note tense.)

