A new rumor alleges that FromSoftware is developing a Dark Souls 3 remaster.

This rumor comes from insider Shpeshal_Nick who said during Episode 237 of the XboxEra Podcast, “What I have heard is we are getting a Dark Souls 3 remaster. … I’ve heard that’s what we are getting. Got the DM out of nowhere the other day.”

Dark Souls III was originally released back in March 2016 in Japan and April 2016 worldwide for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows.

At the time, the game was the fastest selling game ever published by Bandai Namco Entertainment until the release of Elden Ring in 2022 and was its most successful day-one launch.

By May 2016, Gematsu reported that the game had shipped three million copies worldwide, which included half a million in Japan and Asia, 1.5 million in North America, and 1 million in Europe.

READ: 'Assassin's Creed' EP Admits Ubisoft Does Not Know Where Players Are And How The Company Can Reach Them

Four years later, in May 2020, Bandai Namco revealed that Dark Souls III had surpassed 10 million units sold worldwide.

The game hit a peak concurrent player count of 129,975 players on Steam when it released in April 2016. It still had a peak concurrent of 5,105 in the last 24 hours.

Interestingly enough, this rumor came just ahead of a report from Reuters claiming that Sony is in discussions to purchase Kadokawa, the primary owner of From Software.

The outlet’s Anirban Sen and Sam Nussey claimed, “Sony is in talks to acquire Kadokawa, the Japanese media powerhouse behind the Elden Ring game, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the technology giant looks to add to its entertainment portfolio.”

What do you make of this rumor that From Software is developing a Dark Souls III remaster? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: U.S. Senator Mark Warner Threatens Federal Action Against Steam If It Does Not Take Action Against Alleged Antisemitism Claims