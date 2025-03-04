Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
twb's avatar
twb
Mar 4, 2025

Daredevil 1 was plenty dark, thankyewverymuch. If the goal is to make it darker and take away all the 'religious' material and the 'navel-gazing,' then it's just a celebration of brutality. The discussions of what it means and the contrast between Daredevil and Kingpin were absolutely key to what made it worth watching.

Nah, I'm out.

