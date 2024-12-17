A new rumor alleges that Chris Evans will not only return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he could also reprise his role as Johnny Storm in Avengers: Doomsday.

It was reported by Umberto Gonzalez at TheWrap earlier this month that Evans was returning to the role of Captain America for Avengers: Doomsday.

Gonzalez stated, “Chris Evans is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the cast for Avengers: Doomsday, the highly anticipated sequel that will also star Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, The Wrap has learned exclusively. Evans will be involved in some capacity, but the extent and exact nature of his role is unknown.”

Following this initial report, scooper Jeff Sneider indicated that Evans will return as Steve Rogers, but will play his Nomad persona.

During an appearance on The Hot Mic show, Sneider shared, “Nomad. … I have it here the original Nomad is an alternate identity that Steve Rogers adopts after he abandons the Captain America costume and title because he was disillusioned with the government. That sounds like something that could happen after Brave New World. And I’m told, yeah, that he’s just going to be Nomad.”

Now, Alex Perez at The Cosmic Circus reveals that Evans might also be returning to the role of Johnny Storm.

During a Q&A, Perez was asked, “What role do you think Chris Evans will have in Avengers: Doomsday?”

He replied, “One of the rumors I had heard for these films was that a lot of actors might be pulling double duty when it comes to the characters they portray. Evans could be a prime example of that because he could be playing a number of characters in these upcoming films. One of those will definitely be the Steve Rogers from the end of Endgame, who went on to live happily ever after with Peggy, who was recently confirmed to also be coming back for Doomsday. The confirmation that she’ll be Agent Carter rather than Captain Carter indicates we’ll be heading back to that timeline. I’ve also heard that Evans could be portraying another character in the movie that stands alongside RDJs Doctor Doom.”

As for what that character is, Perez revealed while responding to another question. He was asked, “Since it’s been reported that Chris Evans is returning for Avengers: Doomsday, do you know if he’s playing Johnny Storm again or Captain Hydra?”

Perez replied, “It’s looking preemptively like it’ll be the Captain America that went on to live happily ever after with Peggy, but I heard rumors that his stint as Johnny Storm isn’t necessarily over.”

Evans played a version of Johnny Storm and the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Evans wrote in an Instagram Story about reprising the role, “Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

Regarding the rumor that actors might be pulling double duty, scooper WDW Pro shared that Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Doctor Doom was a diversion and that he would also be returning to the role of Tony Stark and Iron Man.

He explained back at the end of July, “I don’t like to spoil films. And to tell you exactly what I have heard is happening here would spoil two films at least. So here’s what I will say. If you wanted to have RDJ, Robert Downey Jr., come back for the Avengers, and if you wanted what he’s really going to do to be a surprise then you would need a diversion. You would need a misdirection something like having him come out as Doctor Doom and announcing that he’s playing Doctor Doom at the San Diego Comic-Con. You might then be able to have him film and I’m sure he will play Doctor Doom.”

WDW Pro continued, “I’m just saying to all of you out there without getting into the specificities because, again, I do not want to ruin a movie for anyone and that goes against the ethos of this channel. I’m just recommending to you that there is more to this than meets the eye. And they are trying to save a huge applause for when you go into that cinema when you go in and you see those movies.”

“So, if you needed to have RDJ do something fantastic you need cover because cannot film the movie with him without people knowing about it,” he explained. “He can’t just be a cameo. That’s not going to work. And if he’s more than a cameo everyone’s going to know. And he needs to be on the red carpet so you need a cover. That is all I’m going to say without going into any specifics of what’s actually going to happen.”

What do you make of this idea that Chris Evans could reprise his role of Johnny Storm in Avengers: Doomsday?

