Marvel Studios insiders are allegedly comparing the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World film to the box office bomb that was The Marvels.

A Marvel insider told Fandom Pulse, “Cap 4 is being compared to the Marvels internally.”

The Marvels is the worst performing film at the box office in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film only grossed $199.7 million globally. It only managed to gross $84.5 million domestically and just another $115.2 million internationally.

To illustrate just how poorly this film did, the next worst performing film was 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which grossed $265.5 million globally without factoring in inflation.

If you factor in inflation, The Incredible Hulk grossed $375.8 million in 2023 dollars.

Even Black Widow, which released in 2021 grossed $379.7 million globally and it was released day-and-date to Disney+, which spurned Scarlett Johansson to sue The Walt Disney Company and eventually win a settlement.

While our insider is comparing the film to The Marvels, other pieces of evidence indicate it could be the case. A report from Jordan Ruimy at World of Reel claims that Marvel Studios replaced director Julius Onah.

Ruimy shared, “I’m hearing that Julius Onah, who had a stellar debut with 2019’s Luce, has most likely been replaced as the director of Captain America: Brave New World during this latest bout of reshoots.”

One source informed him that Onah is “not calling the shots”

As noted by Ruimy, the film is undergoing another set of reshoots after reports of poor test screenings.

Marvel Updates shared photos from the reshoots writing on X, “New photos of Anthony Mackie doing reshoots for ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ in Los Angeles.”

These reshoots come in the wake of reports claiming that test screenings for the film did not go well.

Ruimy reported at the time, “Two different cuts of the film test screened last week. … The person who attended didn’t seem to like the movie all that much.”

He added, “The reactions I’ve heard have not been very kind to this movie, which is being described as ‘inessential’ and ‘flat.’”

X user MyTimeToShineHello affirmed Ruimy’s report writing, “Just heard back from like 3 people who went to see Captain America Brave New World test screening and WOOF. Movie sounds awful.”

Interestingly, Ruimy did provide a subsequent update with a source informing him, “Disney is very keen on what they have been seeing and the fans supporting. They recently shot additional photography with Onah present and the movie is on track for its February release and with great feedback on assets recently.”

However, this appears more like PR spin especially given that actor Tim Blake Nelson, who plays The Leader in the film revealed he had already shot the entire movie twice.

He told The Hollywood Reporter in September, “Well, we’re done. I’ve shot it. I’ve actually shot it twice because I did it originally a year ago, and then we came back and redid a lot of it at the beginning of it this summer.”

Clearly, Marvel Studios was not done and it’s very likely these reshoots were being made in response to the aforementioned poor test screenings.

There have also been a number of other huge red flags for this film aside from production woes.

Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson in the film, previously told Entertainment Weekly, “This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be.”

“I think with these movies, you’re getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Mackie added.

He continued, “The title implies that there’s a new, bigger enemy now; there’s a new frontier that we have to conquer.”

He explained, “From Captain America: The First Avenger to Endgame, the enemy was always good versus bad. Now that we’ve conquered that, where do we go from here? When the bad guys reappear, in what form are they reappearing? It is a new storyline with new characters, with new beliefs, and it creates a new idea of this new world that we’re going into.”

Furthermore, the film is titled Captain America, but does not feature Captain America. Rather it features Mackie’s Sam Wilson aka Falcon dressed up as Captain America.

