A rumor alleges that the Kyle Jacob Hickey, the Blizzard Technical Artist, who posted “Kill your local MAGA” has had his official Slack account deactivated.

Back on January 21st, Hickey posted to Facebook, “Kill your local MAGA.”

It was originally rumored that nothing was going to happen Hickey with former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz sharing, ““Nothing is being done. I have confirmed with insider sources that nothing has happened to the Blizzard artist who called for offing local MAGA.”

“Outrageous,” he declared. “Imagine if he had said this about the Left. Completely one sided HR policies which have ‘zero tolerance’ for this type of language...unless they agree with it.”

“Death threats are wrong folks, and I'm tired of people saying they are ‘just jokes,’" he concluded.

Now, Kern has heard from his sources that Hickey has had his Slack account deactivated and he speculates that he will be fired forthwith.

Grummz wrote, “I can now confirm from multiple sources that the Blizzard artist who made threats against MAGA has had their slack account deactivated. This is usually a sign of termination. Something was finally done.”

Hickey’s LinkedIn still indicates he’s employed at Blizzard. Furthermore, Blizzard has made no official statement concerning Hickey’s comments.

What do you make of this latest rumor regarding Kyle Hickey? What do you think Blizzard should do?

