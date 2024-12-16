A new rumor alleges that BioWare’s current build for Mass Effect 5 features pronoun selection.

This rumor comes from Reddit user RedditAPIBlackout24, who shared it to the KotakuInAction subreddit. It has since been removed from the subreddit by moderators.

Nevertheless, the user shared, “we got an all hands on deck meeting last week. devs were ask to delay features, art and content that may be deemed ‘woke’ or ‘political,’ and defer them to future patches. as qas, we were tasked to report if we audit or detect anything that might resemble them so they can be fixed. the company wants to launch the game as ‘clean’ as possible and introduce ‘woke’ stuff silently through patches.”

He concluded, “i fear this might be industry-wide. they wouldn’t be issuing this so early otherwise. so tread carefully. that’s all.”

READ: 'The Witcher 4' EP Admits CD Projekt Red Is Aiming For "New Players" And People Who "Do Not Play Our Games"

The leaker then shared that the word woke was never used, but instead used “inclusive content.”

The leaker also claimed, “current build has pronoun selection.”

As for how they will inject in the propaganda, he detailed some of it will have to do with decals and skins featuring LGBTQ+ flags.

“we also have decals and skins based on flags but they will be given alt names like bubblegum patch ([trans] flag),” the leaker wrote.

READ: Neil Druckmann Says 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' Is About "What Happens When You Put Your Faith In Different Institutions"

This rumor comes on the back of one from YouTuber Endymion at the end of September.

He said at the time, “According to my sources — and this was one of the most damning allegations so please listen — is that the game industry across plenty of studios will start to market their games as being devoid of identity politics and pandering almost completely.”

He added, “However, the actual content within these games in the future will not be altered or lessened in terms of identity political content despite this tonal change in marketing.”

“Simply put, many studios and publishers are still all-in on DEI and wokeness in the future. Like they are not changing that. And they still want you to consume this content whether you want to or not, but they will now sell you the games by marketing them to you to trick you into think that they’re not woke, basically. And then you will buy it and then sometime into these future experiences all the wokeness, I guess, will reveal itself, and then you will be probably too far into these games to refund them and then these studios and publishers will make their money,” Endymion reiterated.

What do you make of this rumor that Mass Effect 5 features pronouns and that BioWare is trying to remove wokeness from the game only to inject it later?

NEXT: Voice Actor For 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' EXPOSED As Another LGBT Activist