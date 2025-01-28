Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Hall's avatar
Brian Hall
Jan 29, 2025

I'll buy a remake of Oblivion as long as they didn't add any woke BS to it. I have zero tolerance for woke crap.

Reply
Share
2 replies
sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
Jan 29, 2025

When I used to watch Comedy Central regularly back in 2006-2007, I would see a bunch of commercials for Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Good times, didn't have an Xbox 360 or a fast enough PC back then. I'd be interested in playing a remaster!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture