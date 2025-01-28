A new rumor alleges that Bethesda and its parent company Microsoft are planning to release a remaster for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion sometime this year.

Tom Warren at The Verge reports, “In recent weeks, rumors have pointed toward a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. I first heard about this remaster last year, and at the time, Microsoft was tentatively targeting a release in late spring or early summer 2025.”

The game originally released back in 2006 for both PC and Xbox 360. It would get a PlayStation 3 release in 2007.

The game was an immediate commercial success. Within a month of release it had sold 1.7 million copies. By January 2007, Bethesda announced that the game had sold 3 million copies. It had sold 3.5 million by November 2011. In 2015, a market research group, EEDAR, claimed the game had sold 9.5 million copies.

The game sees the gates to Oblivion open after the death of Emperor Uriel Septim VII and numerous beings known as Daedra launch invasions into Tamriel. Players must work to close the gates to Oblivion and eventually put a stop to the Avatar of Mehrunes Dagon the Daedric Prince of Destruction.

A game of the year edition is currently available to purchase on Steam for $14.99 and still maintains a solid concurrent player count for a game that is over a decade old.

The most recent 24-hour count saw the game hit a peak of 1,314. It’s all-time peak was 6,390 back in November 2011.

Would you be interested in a remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion?

