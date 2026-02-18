Fandom Pulse

User's avatar
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
21m

Here's an idea: how about a complete reboot of the BBC?

Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
30m

The only thing that would save Dr. Who would be a restart with a new Doctor awakened from his torture at the hands of an evil Timelord, that for some years he had been under that villain's control causing havoc while experiencing the bad seasons as delusions.

In this, the first season would be the Doctor regaining his true self and righting what wrongs he could across worlds and timelines that remember him, and hate him.

It'd be more than just ignoring, than wiping clean the slate, pretending that the trash was never made.

For that reason among others, it shall not be these days.

The BBC, the party cannot admit fault.

Even if they could, they have not the power to, that and truthfully there was always a bit of that crowd to Dr. Who.

It was just that the poisons hadn't reached their logical end, and the lingering nobility of Christianity had not yet been expunged from the Brits.

To fully regenerate the Doctor at this point, to make a good entertaining show that doesn't break the chain of history would require skill and a refutation of the humanist poisonpills of the Enlightenment that is quite beyond the ghouls who hold the IP.

IP rights, however as people like the Dark Herald have noticed, do not confer ownership of myth.

Some may think the Doctor lost, but people can still watch the old, read the old and in theory read fanworks.

In poor stewardship, the bird has flown from the BBC.

A reboot most definitely shall not bring back that to roost.

