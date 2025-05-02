A new rumor alleges that Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday script is being written on the fly while the film is in production.

Scooper My Time To Shine Hello shared at the end of April, “To answer everyone's question: yes, there is a script, but they're going to keep rewriting it every day on set because it's not done DONE. Like it's not as good as they would want it to be.”

This rumor was affirmed by fellow scooper John Rocha. He wrote, “Yep. This is what Jeff Sneider has been reporting for WEEKS on THE HOT MIC and in his newsletter. The Avengers: Doomsday script ain’t DONE done because they haven't closed all the deals with all the people who'll be appearing in it. An interesting way to make a movie...”

To that point back Sneider shared on The Hot Mic Show at the end of March, “I’m told the script is not locked. … When I say that I mean, listen, they know what the scenes are, they know what the movie is, but do I think like this person is saying this line and that’s 100% guaranteed? No.”

He explained, “That’s based on availability [of the cast]. That’s based on a whole bunch of things.”

Furthermore, Jeremy Renner recently revealed he did not agree to return for a second season of Hawkeye on Disney+ because they wanted to half his pay.

He told High Performance, “They asked me to do a season 2 and they offered me half the money.”

“And I’m like, ‘Wow!’ It’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money. And so eight months of my time essentially,” he continued. “And I have to do it for half. I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. Why because you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?’”

He added, “I’d still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made the first season. So it’s a little disheartening that that didn’t happen. But that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go because my body’s probably thanking me time and time again that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see.”

