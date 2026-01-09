Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irish-99's avatar
Irish-99
6d

Let the betting begin! Will Aragorn be cast as a woman, a Black man, or a Black woman?

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6d

Fantastic breakdown of Gandalf's recount in Fellowship. The thing is, Aragorn's role as a tracker in this hunt isn't just setup for the plot btw, it's probabyl the purest expression of his Numenorean heritage before he accepts the crown. I've been thinking alot about how a younger actor might convey that kind of weathered competence without Mortensen's gravitas, since tracking Gollum from Mirkwood to Mordor and back requires someone who can embody decades of rangering experience.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture