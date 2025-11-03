Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason the Gentleman's avatar
Jason the Gentleman
Nov 8Edited

So true! I've been annoyed at this movie for a while, and this provides a wonderfully precise rationale for why it's not a good underdog movie! Great article!

Reply
Share
Eternal Athlete's avatar
Eternal Athlete
Nov 3

I loved "Rudy" precisely because of the humane elements in it towards the protagonist. For me, the movie was about the people around Rudy acting like caring human beings.

The above does not negate the fact that the the author of this article is absolutely correct.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture