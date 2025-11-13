Batwoman actress Ruby Rose blamed Sydney Sweeney for ruining the recently released Christy movie that bombed at the box office.

The film only grossed $1.4 million in its opening weekend despite playing in over 2,000 theaters. Sweeney reacted to the box office failure writing on Instagram, ““proud of the film david made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

“this film stands for survival, courage, and hope,” Sweeney continued. “through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives.”

“thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud,” she concluded. “why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”

@sydney_sweeney Sydney Sweeney on Instagram: "i am so deeply proud of this movi…

Ruby Rose reacted to Sweeney’s comments and blamed her for the film failing, “The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time.”

“For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people’.

None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us,” she added. “You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better.”

