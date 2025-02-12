The tabletop RPG industry has been a bastion of woke activism in recent years, and it’s not dying down any time soon. RPG.net is a place where the woke activists gather and have a full ban of support of Donald Trump enacted on its forums since 2018. A new discussion is also highlighting “anti-fasicst” tabletop gaming as well as “Fully Automated Luxury Gay Space Communism.”

Tabletop RPGs have been a hot topic of discussion over the last several months since Elon Musk brought to attention the mistreatment of Gary Gygax in a recent history of Dungeons & Dragons book penned by Wizards of the Coast senior developer, Jason Tondro.

In the book, he libels Gygax, a misogynist, and accuses the D&D original creator of colonialism to try to tarnish his legacy.

This caused a flurry of social media noticing what’s happening with Dungeons & Dragons, where it came out how the new edition is pushing woke activism through its new core book editions. It includes the overrepresentation of BIPOC and female characters in the Player’s Handbook that also bans half-Orcs and half-Elves from play, BDSM practices in the Dungeon Master’s Guide, and a change of monsters, including the removal of Orcs as a monster.

As players have revolted against this destruction of tabletop games on behalf of the DEI agenda, the gatekeepers inside tabletop gaming are striking back, trying to silence any dissent as if they can control the narrative rather than actually doing what gamers want.

RPG.net is a website that is a long-time discussion board for games like Dungeons & Dragons and others where gamers have posted for decades. It includes a Wiki for tabletop games as well as news, but in recent years they’ve fallen to woke activism.

The moderators have a standing rule in a post Do Not Post In Support of Donald Trump or his Administration as follows:

The following policy announcement is the result of over a year of serious debate by the moderation team. The decision is as close to unanimous as we ever get. It will not be the subject of further debate. We have fully considered the downsides and ultimately decided we have to stay true to our values. We will not pretend that evil isn’t evil, or that it becomes a legitimate difference of political opinion if you put a suit and tie on it.

We are banning support of Donald Trump or his administration on the RPGnet forums. This is because his public comments, policies, and the makeup of his administration are so wholly incompatible with our values that formal political neutrality is not tenable. We can be welcoming to (for example) persons of every ethnicity who want to talk about games, or we can allow support for open white supremacy. Not both. Below will be an outline of the policy and a very incomplete set of citations.

We have a community here that we’ve built carefully over time, and support for elected hate groups aren’t welcome here. We can't save the world, but we can protect and care for the small patch that is this board.

Policy Outline​

We are banning support of the administration of President Trump. You can still post on RPGnet even if you do in fact support the administration — you just can't bring your evil here.

We are absolutely not endorsing the Democrats nor are we banning all Republicans.

We are certainly not banning conservative politics, or anything on the spectrum of reasonable political viewpoints. We assert that hate groups and intolerance are categorically different from other types of political positions, and that confusing the two legitimizes bigotry and hatred.

We are not going to have a purge — we will not be banning people for past support. Though if your profile picture is yourself in a MAGA hat, this might be a good time to change it.

We will not permit witch-hunts, progressive loyalty-testing, or attempting to bait another into admitting support for President Trump in order to get them banned. The mod staff will deal harshly with attempts to weaponize this policy.

It is not open season on conservatives, and revenge fantasies against Trump and Trump supporters are still against the rules.

Policy Citations (2018)​

Racism and rhetorical alliance with white supremacist groups. This is a fairly thorough collection of citations in itself, not just a single tweet. twitter.com/JuliusGoat/status/1054669092764966912?s=19

Hostility to transgender persons. [ https://www.nbcnews.com/feature/nbc-out/trump-says-transgender-policy-seeks-protect-country-n923266]

Attempting to ban transgender servicemembers from the military [ https://www.sfchronicle.com/lgbt/ar...sgender-military-service-blocked-13086811.php]

He is personally hostile to both individual reporters and the very idea of a free press. [ https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2018/09/trump-enemy-of-the-people-media-threats/ ]

He mocks the disabled.

He mocked a sexual assault victim, to applause from his supporters.

For the record, “Globalists” is almost always code for “Jews,” particularly if it’s in concert with anything about Soros. [ https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/413356-trump-says-lock-em-up-after-calling-for-unity ]

When confronted with the fact that his rhetoric may be encouraging domestic terrorism, he has indicated he should maybe encourage it more, and has implied the press has it coming. [ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-tone-down-bomb-threats-1190263 ]

He is attempting to stoke fear and violence in other arenas, as well. [ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...e-evangelical-christians-antifa-a8512406.html ]

It is clear from context that his embrace of “nationalism” is a dog-whistled love note to white nationalists.

There are components of his immigration policy that cannot be supported by persons of good conscience. [ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trump_administration_family_separation_policy ]

Further reading on this and all of the above topics are freely available from any reputable news site. [ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino...n-reveal-stories-detention-separation-n895006 ]

The site, with a pride flag as its main logo, encourages extremism in its work, with a thread going since late 2024 encouraging “Fully Automated Luxury Gay Space Communism.”

The ban was brought to attention on X in a viral post by Mad Scribe Games, who creates a wonderful magazine in the vein of classic D&D magazines from the 1980s and 1990s.

The original post getting a discussion says, “Given Current Circumstances(TM) I have a deep need for games that allow me to escape into the Star Trek type FALGSC future.

So, currently, I am running and playing Lancer, which fully satisfies my criteria by being optimistic, socialist, and diverse. I am running Flying Circus, which mechanically supports stories of coming out, finding identity, and dealing with dysphoria. What games would you look to to tell stories of diversity and optimism?”

The discussion that follows promotes incredibly degenerate games.

But in a new thread, the mask comes off more that these people want to fantasize about violence against their political opponents. The thread is titled, “Anti-Fascist TTRPGS for Getting Through The Next Few Years,” and it details how to LARP as ANTIFA, an organization that has created riots, burned down cities, and called for insurrections in the United States.

The original post reads:

As the flip side to our very fertile thread on Fully Automated Luxury Gay Space Communism games, I'm interested in hearing about games that have strong anti-fascist themes. I'm really thinking of starting to run a series of stuff like this for the next year or so, or at least see what's out there.

Some of the ones I've identified so far:





Eat the Reich : You're vampires, recruited by the Brits to parachute into occupied Paris, kill Nazis, and drink Hitler's blood. I backed the crowdfunder for this, and plan to run it as soon as I can get my players together in one room again.

Moonpunk : Powered by the Apocalypse game where you're working-class stiffs eking out a living on the moon, struggling against the oppression of the companies who want to keep you under their boot.

Rebel Scum: Star Wars with the serial numbers filed off, and deliberately made for people who want to punch Nazis. I haven't taken a look at it yet, but I have seen some considerable chatter on the boards here.

Sigmata : Retro cyberpunk, explicitly anti-fascist. Another that's in my archive, waiting to be played. Other people here are better informed about it than I.

Punk is Dead: One of the latest entries in the Mörk Borg oeuvre, this one's set in the post-Apocalyptic Un-United Kingdom, where punks and DJs are all that's defending civilization from evils like Literal Corporate Vampires.

Paranoia: The classic. Not really an explicitly antifa game, but it can definitely be played that way, right? Everyone's a traitor pretending to obey the computer, and ratting out others as traitors.

Honorable Mention

I haven't played Thirsty Sword Lesbians yet, but I feel damn sure that it could be used for some awesome antifascist themes.

RPG.net is promoting political violence through gaming, and also being discriminatory in its attempts to be “diverse and inclusive” in a manner which is unbecoming of the tabletop community. It’s no wonder gamers are rejecting these establishments and moving forward with independent alternatives.

What do you think of RPG.net and its woke insanity? Leave a comment and let us know.

