Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Jul 8, 2024

Star Warts delenda est.

Reply
Share
Sarah C's avatar
Sarah C
Jul 8, 2024

It's getting more pathetic by the day,they may as well just take everything that Star Wars ever was and flush it ..oh wait,too late

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture