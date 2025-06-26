Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 26, 2025Edited

We know these big companies do it.

I recall the day after Biden was sworn in, for just 2 days I kept tabs on the likes/dislikes on YouTube (I had the restore dislike mod) for his "official" announcements. I would refresh and take screenshots. YT was erasing up to 2K dislikes every few minutes. 10s of 1000s dislikes were erased within an hour.

They made sure the net result was overwhelmingly positive.

Reply
Share
1 reply
CleatusDefeatus's avatar
CleatusDefeatus
Jun 27, 2025

At this point, does any of disney’s illicit corporate sleight of hand even matter? Even the slack-jawed yokels seem savvy to their degenerate bent. Crickets in the theaters during the mouse’s showing’s seem to be Au currant.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture