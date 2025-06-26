Movie and TV review website Rotten Tomatoes, which is owned by Comcast (75%) and Warner Bros. (25%) has been accused of deleting numerous negative reviews from Marvel Studios’ latest release, Ironheart.

X account DramaAlert reports that the show is receiving “MAJOR BACKLASH after the negative reviews were nuked off rotten tomatoes.”

The account shared two screenshots, one with the show having a rotten 32% Popcornmeter score, which was previously called the Audience Score. A second screenshot shots that Popcornmeter score skyrocketing to 71%.

As of writing, the Popcornmeter score has fallen to 63%, but still nowhere near the 32% it was previously at.

Rotten Tomatoes is no stranger to being embroiled in controversy when it comes to review manipulation. In a report in 2023, Vulture’s Lane Brown and Luke Winkie claimed that PR firm Bunker 15 paid Rotten Tomatoes approved critics to boost reviews of certain films. They noted, “Bunker 15 pays them $50 or more for each review.” Furthermore, they claimed that the PR firm even attempted to lobby critics to get negative reviews changed.

Back in 2019, Rotten Tomatoes admitted to deleting over 50,000 reviews for Captain Marvel and claimed it was a bug in the system. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the company said, “We have identified a bug in the post-release functionality for the movies that have released into theaters since our product update last week. The quantity of user ratings (which is displayed directly below the audience score and is intended to only include the quantity of users who have left a rating or written review after a movie’s release) had included both pre-release and post-release fan voting.”

While Rotten Tomatoes has seemingly erased negative reviews for the TV show, over on IMDb, the show has an abysmal 4.0 out of 10 score from nearly 9,000 reviews.

It is even worse on Metacritic, where it has a 2.6 User Score.

Mr H Reviews described the show as “drivel” and recommended at the beginning of his review that viewers “don’t watch” it. He added, “It’s truly terrible. From a writing perspective, like, it’s truly awful.”

What do you make of this accusation that Rotten Tomatoes deleted negative reviews for Ironheart?

