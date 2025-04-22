"Rosie O'Donnell Says She Has "No Regrets" After Fleeing To Ireland With Her "Non-Binary" Child"

Rosie O’Donnell, who played Doris Murphy in A League of Their Own, shared that she has “no regrets” after she fled to Ireland with her “non-binary” child to escape President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNN, the former The View co-host was asked about leaving the United States following President Donald Trump’s election and if she had any regrets.

She said, “I have no regrets. Not a day has gone by that I thought it was the wrong decision. I was welcomed with open arms. I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country.”

“Although I was not one of the celebrities who announced that was what I would do, I made the decision within my family and my therapist and should he win. And when he did we made the plan into action and we were gone before he was inaugurated,” she added.

O’Donnell was then asked what it has been like looking at Trump’s administration and decisions from Ireland, “It’s been heartbreaking, I have to tell you. I knew that if I was in the United States and watched him destroy the country, and the Constitution, and really pay no mind to any of the laws that the founders stood by, and that our country stands for as a beacon of shining light and freedom for the rest of the world, that should he do what the Heritage Foundation said he was going to do in that Project 2025, that we were going to be in big trouble.”

“And it’s as bad as they promised and even a little bit worse. And it’s been heartbreaking and personally very very sad to watch,” O’Donnell stated.

Back in March, O’Donnell revealed in a TikTok video she had moved to Ireland on January 15th. She said she made the decision because it was “best for myself and my 12-year-old child.”

She did indicate that she planned to return to the United States “when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there … that’s when we will consider coming back.”

A little over a month later The New York Times revealed that O’Donnell is not a permanent resident in Ireland, but is technically just visiting the country although she has applied for citizenship.

Jacob Bernstein reported, “Her application for Irish citizenship has not yet been approved and she is worried about doing anything to jeopardize that. Technically, she and her youngest child, Clay, who is autistic and nonbinary, are still just visiting the country.”

What do you make of O’Donnell’s comments to CNN?

