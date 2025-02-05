Rosemary’s Baby actress Mia Farrow, who recently played Pearl WInslow in The Watcher TV show, declared that she’s “all in for the revolution.”

In a post to BlueSky, Farrow wrote, “I need to lighten up its waaaay too dark Im all in for the revolution but I want a self driving car I want a car that can go sideways just for parallel parking I used to want a flying car but obviously —- not any more I thought cars and condoms would be much better by now.”

Ironically, the post comes just a couple of day after Farrow floated a conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump would start a world war in order to get a third term in office.

She wrote on February 1st, “People find comfort in the belief that Trump & his motley band of toadies will be gone in 4 years. But I fear he wont leave. I fear he will try to change the Constitution- or ignore it- or start a war maybe w China in the belief that wartime will grant him a third term.”

She doubled down on this theory a day later, “Now is the time to defend our democracy. Its hard to resuscitate a democracy once it fails. Also i don’t believe he will leave after 4 years. Read Project 2025. My own hunch is that there will be a war with China and he will cite ‘wartime’ to legitimize another term.”

Farrow also claims that the duly elected Trump administration and its actions “feels like a coup.”

What do you make of Farrow claiming she’s “all in for the revolution” while simultaneously claiming that President Trump will start a third world war?

