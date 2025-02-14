Fandom Pulse

K.M. Carroll
Feb 17, 2025

Rebecca Yarros got popular with booktok. Apparently the influencers on booktok only want the shallowest, raunchiest books they can find, and their viewers buy them by the thousands. Men need to start some booktok channels and recommend books they like. That's where the discoverability is.

zee
Feb 15, 2025

Fucking dumb cunts ruining fantasy with their degenerate sex smut disguised as literature.

Shit makes me so livid.

