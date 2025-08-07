Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 7Edited

I'll add a step to this.

Sexual pleasure has become the salve for dissatisfaction. "If it feels good, do it" has become the psycho-pharmaceutical remedy providing dopamine hits.

The culture simply needs to return to (and reinforce that) morality and God are the ultimate answers. Women will respond inherently. Those nurturing and caring genes will kick in and right the boat. But we must provide them that avenue or they will continue to reach for the "easiest" remedies: phony/empty and repetitive sexual gratification.

Reply
Share
1 reply
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Aug 7Edited

How do these romance writers stack up to D.H. Lawrence or Anaïs Nin?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture