Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Oct 17

Censorship without any additional explanation of exactly what that means is not inherently wrong. As parents we often "censor" what our kids can see but that doesn't make us bad parents. Censoring what kids can experience in school is another example of where censorship is not inherently bad.

Censorship is inherently wrong when its being applied mainly to adults and with the intent to hide or mask some truth(s) especially when its being used to try and alter perceptions of reality.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Oct 17

Septum rings do septum ring things...

cough

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture