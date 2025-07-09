Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
Jul 9

He's 100% right. Wokeness, in some form or another, has been alive since the French Revolution. It's only ever beaten back by constant vigilance, banning the word "compromise" from our political dictionary, and if all else fails, going to war to push it back. There's a reason one of the first things the woke leftist education establishment got rid of was the accurate study of history.

We won a significant battle, that's true, but there's so much more to do, and keep doing. We all need to devote ourselves to the anti-woke ideal and guide our purchasing and participation decisions based on it. Otherwise it'll be back, and probably sooner than you think.

Reply
Share
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
Jul 9

Wokeness is paganism. It is OUR DEFAULT state of sin!

Only the Church, planted everywhere, rebuking paganism... will we find a modicum of peace & liberty. Until Christ comes!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture