The Rochester City Attorney’s Office filed a draft complaint against Shiloh Hendrix indicating she will be charged with three counts of disorderly conduct.

These planned charges come four months after Hendrix was captured on video saying “n****r” multiple times during an argument with a man at a park after she reportedly caught a kid stealing from her then 18-month old son’s diaper bag.

Each of the three charges carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

As part of the announcement the Rochester City’s Attorney’s Office stated, “This matter involved a large amount of evidence and required careful consideration of potential charging options across multiple offices. Additionally, under Minnesota law prosecutors are required to involve and consider the perspective of the crime victim. Given the sensitive and complicated nature of this case, along with the high level of public attention, completing the necessary reviews and conversations with the victim’s family took longer than usual.”

It continued, “As the legal process moves forward, the City recognizes not only the significant attention and emotion surrounding this case, but also the complex and lasting impacts situations like this have on communities of color and our broader community. Conversations and activities are unfolding across many different spaces, reflecting both immediate reactions and long-term needs. These ongoing efforts will continue regardless of the outcome of the legal proceedings.”

Rochester City’s Mayor Kim Norton added, “This was a situation that deeply affected many people, especially our communities of color, and caused real turmoil in our community. We acknowledge the lasting impact this incident has had, not only on those directly involved and across our community, but also in the broader conversations happening at the state and national level. These moments remind us of the complexity and far-reaching impacts of situations like this. The City remains committed to staying engaged and proceeding with transparency and care, continuing efforts that support accountability and progress in Rochester.”

NEXT: President Donald Trump Weighs In On Cracker Barrel's Brand Suicide