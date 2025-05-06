The introduction to the 2010 Robin Hood film starring Russell Crowe has been cut from Prime Video’s streaming version of the film.

In the film’s original opening scene text is shown that states, “In times of tyranny and injustice when law oppresses the people, the outlaw takes his place in history.”

It then goes on to state, “England at the turn of the 12th Century was such a time.”

Still later in the movie another text portion is also missing that reads, “King Richard the Lion Heart, bankrupt of wealth and glory, is plundering his way back to England after ten years on his Crusade.”

It continues, “In his army is an archer named Robin Longstride. This is the story of his return home where, for defending the weak against the strong, he will be condemned to live outside the law.”

However, as noted by ImbratorX on X, the text is no longer shown. Instead a graphic of a tattered scroll without an legible text plays for around 20 seconds.

It is unclear why the text was removed. Last month, it was discovered that Netflix’s streaming version of The Passion of the Christ did not include the prophecy from Isaiah about Jesus Christ that is typically seen before the film begins.

The Scripture passage that is shown at the beginning of the film is from Isaiah 53:5 and reads, “He was wounded for our transgressions, crushed for our iniquities, by His wounds we are healed.”

X user Cassie noted this passage is not shown in Netflix’s version, “I was watching Passion of the Christ on Netflix and noticed they removed the Isaiah 53 prophecy quote from the beginning of the film.”

This was documented by TikTok user Brayden.93 as well.

It is possible that the removal of this text is due to a version provided to Amazon MGM Studios that does not include the text.

Back in 2020, it was discovered that an edited version of Back to the Future Part II was uploaded that significantly trimmed down the scene where Marty McFly looks at a ris·qué magazine called Oh La La.

Back to the Future script writer Bob Gale revealed that it was not Netflix’s fault, but Universal given Universal had provided Netflix with an edited foreign version of the film.

Gale explained to The Hollywood Reporter, “The blame is on Universal who somehow furnished Netflix an edited version of the movie. I learned about it some 10 days ago from an eagle-eyed fan, and had the studio rectify the error. The version now running is the uncensored, unedited, original version.”

He went on to share that he instructed Universal to destroy the foreign edit, “Apparently, this was a foreign version which neither director Robert Zemeckis nor I even knew existed, for some country that had a problem with the Oh La La magazine cover. I asked that the studio destroy this version. FYI, Netflix does not edit films — they only run the versions that are supplied to them. So they’re blameless. You can direct your ire at Universal, but I think they will be a lot more careful in the future — and with ‘the future.'”

What do you make of this opening text not being shown in Robin Hood?

