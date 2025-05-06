Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
May 6, 2025

Maybe they took it down on the request of the British state, which is very much tyrannical and doesn't want to give people any ideas.

Reply
Share
zee's avatar
zee
May 7, 2025

The whole point of Robin Hood was that he was stealing back gold and supplies from not the wealthy, but the state, which WAS the church, because the Catholic Church was taken over by Jesuits and Khazarians hundreds of years ago and been pillaging the world since. That's why they changed the story from him stealing from not the oppressive state, but from the 'wealthy', which is ambiguous and implies someone from the Artisan or Merchant class, you're fellow Man is it were. Not the true source of the problem, The Corrupt Church. Same exact Shit we're dealing with today.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture