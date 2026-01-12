Fandom Pulse

Lankester Merrin
3d

Simpletons like Picardo seemingly don't know anything about wokeness and its history. To think that it somehow started in the US in the 1960s is simply ridiculous and shows either complete ignorance or malicious intent.

One only needs to look at the whole silliness of socialist realism to see where the current woke dictatorship in entertainment and art has its roots. Since early 1920s the same methods and the same philosophy were pushed by the most brutal regimes in our history. The whole communist tyranny was based on forcing people to woke thinking and behaviour, leaving the old and the bourgeois behind, and teaching each individual to judge everyone and everything based on the party political line (or else!). If your kids don't wear a Pavlik Morozov badge, your entire family is enemy of the state, am I right?

The fact that these methods were co-opted later by a specific social movement in the US (presumably seeing their "success" in the communist countries) is certainly an interesting note about how this social cancer metastises, but to think it is the origin and assign it some kind of purity of motive is laughable at best.

"Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt", Mr Picardo.

