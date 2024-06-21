Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott W.'s avatar
Scott W.
Jun 21, 2024

"It seems they didn’t want to go full in-your-face with the woke..."

In other words, controlled demolition. This is why I advise people against the "move the needle" strategy because all the entertainment industry is doing is easing off the clown-world gas pedal when nothing less than ramming the car off into a ravine will do. Cleanse your life of nostalgia and FOMO.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fandom Pulse
Nobody special's avatar
Nobody special
Jun 22, 2024

I’m not a comic book / graphic novel person (more of a time thing than anything else). But with technology today, I think it would be badass if people started appropriating the properties and making counter-woke traditional storylines and characters. Sort of a subversive fan fiction movement.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture