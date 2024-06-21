Robert Kirkman’s Energon Universe has been a bright spot in comics over the last year, with hugely successful books, such as Void Rivals and Transformers, which have both great art and storytelling. When GI Joe properties hit, Joshua Williamson seemed to continue that trend with Duke and Cobra Commander until the end of the Cobra Commander series which signaled a change for the line to go woke like so many properties before.

When they were with IDW Publishing, GI Joe and Transformers were in the toilet regarding sales and quality. Aubrey Sitterson made an infamous GI Joe comic, turning Salvo into a giant Samoan woman who looked like a man, with even more woke virtue signaling that eventually got the run canceled. IDW’s Transformers emphasized the trans in the robots in disguise, introducing pronouns to the children’s toy property.

With IDW gone, fans hoped this new Skybound universe would steer clear of identity politics. For the first fifteen issues or so, that was the case, but then it started to creep into the universe with new installments.

Joshua Williamson, the writer who lambasted Eric July and Alex Jones in a recent DC Comic, was tapped to write the Cobra Commander comic. This comic featured the origin of Cobra Commander and his ascent into leadership. While the first four issues were action-packed fun, the end of issue #5 revealed an agenda in a panel where the evil character is rallying people for his cause. One might note how that looks:

Clearly, Cobra Commander is recruiting only southern white men with guns – stereotypical conservatives. They’re presented as the angry bad guys who are going to form Cobra. Many readers have become desensitized to the “MAGA Types” being portrayed as villains in media as it’s done so often now, but the complete lack of diversity in this scene is intentional and is part of the anti-white agenda across media.

It gets worse in Scarlett, written by industry darling Kelly Thompson, who’s being held up as one of the new mold of feminists in the industry. Scarlett is portrayed as insubordinate to the male leadership in the military, but she’s “right” making her a cringy girl boss Mary Sue in her adventure so far.

Beyond this, though, there’s a subtle nod that Scarlett is actually a lesbian lover with the villain being set up, Jinx, in a scene where it’s clear they live together. While it’s not explicitly said, it’s obvious that Jinx was the one gardening at their home, and the relationship is emphasized later when the two women have arms around each other like they’re together.

It seems they didn’t want to go full in-your-face with the woke, as when it’s done with pronouns or scenes that make the LGBTQ content clear, companies have seen bad reactions. They’ve started trying to be subtle about it once more to try to get the readers used to the situation again before they push harder with their political agendas.

The Energon Universe had promise, but Robert Kirkman is an extreme leftist atheist who pulled much the same in his Invincible and Walking Dead comics, putting one of the most disgusting pro-abortion messages into his books the industry has ever seen. We can expect the Energon Universe to delve even further into leftism in the future.