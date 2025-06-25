Iron Man and Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr. recently shared that the rise of Pedro Pascal within Hollywood has reaffirmed his “faith” in Hollywood.

In a Vanity Fair cover story about the rise of Pedro Pascal in Hollywood that includes him starring as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, HBO’s The Last of Us, Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian, Ridley Scott’s The Gladiator II as well as more niche films such as Materialists and Eddington, Downey Jr. shared, “Pascal’s slow trajectory to becoming a household name who is on a wildly hot streak kind of reaffirms my faith in our industry.”

Interestingly enough, while Downey claimed that Pascal’s rise has reaffirmed his faith in the industry, Pascal was telling Vanity Fair that he’s aware of significant backlash against his casting as Reed Richards. He said, “I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done. ‘He’s too old. He’s not right. He needs to shave.’”

Additionally, he’s cautious on what the reception to the film will be, “I’m getting an inkling of excitement because it seems to reflect what our common goal was, and what we want to share, which is all of our f***ing hearts on a platter within this genre. You just never know if people are going to be disgusted by your heart or not.”

Furthermore, outside of the upcoming Avengers films he will star in and his ongoing role in The Last Of Us, Pascal revealed he has no film projects currently lined up and is considering a return to theater to perform something that Canadian poet Anne Carson has written.

These comments from Downey come in the wake of him promoting Marvel Studios’ upcoming Ironheart series that is pushing gender ideology.

He appeared on the Disney-owned Good Morning America show where he shared a “surprise” message with Ironheart actors Anthony Ramos and Dominique Thorne. He said, “Good Morning America. Ah! New studio. God, it looks great. Ms. Thorne, I couldn’t be happier than to be seeing you bring Riri Williams to life. But The Hood has me nervous. Is the hood green? Please tell me Mr. Ramos is not replacing me as Dr. Doom via Parker Robbins. Is there something they’re not telling me?”

“Anyway, I don’t want to step on your interview. Long story short, Ironman loves Ironheart.”

