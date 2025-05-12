Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
May 12, 2025

No. Love is getting them help for their insanity. "Supporting" insanity is evil.

Which tells me DeNiro is as sick as his child.

But I already knew that.

James A. Buck
May 12, 2025

The ancient Romans regarded actors with the same level of scorn they afforded prostitutes. It’s not hard to see why.

