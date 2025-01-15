Hopefully, this movie about the Shroud will happen because I think it’s about faith. And I think we need that and to bring more people to it. Not to necessarily preach to them, but to just show the actual sacrifice and to talk about what the core of Christianity is, is loving others.”

Actor Rob Schneider reacted to Mel Gibson’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience and their discussion of the Shroud of Turin by declaring “The Shroud is the receipt for the price Jesus paid for all of us…”

If you are unfamiliar with The Shroud of Turin it is believed to be the burial shroud that wrapped the body of Jesus Christ after his Crucifixion. In 1988 a carbon dating test that was done on the shroud cast doubt that the Shroud was authentic. However, recent X-ray tests have shown that the Shroud does date from the time of Christ around 2,000 years ago.

During his appearance Gibson discussed why he believes in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. As part of the discussion he pointed to the Shroud of Turin and told Rogan, “Just recently they verified the Shroud of Turin, have you seen that?”

“I've been reading about it, and I know that there's some contention, there's some discussion and debate about it, but they used to think that it was only a couple 100 years old, and now they've changed that," Rogan replied. "They also don't understand how it was made which to me is very fascinating cause it's not paint, they don't know what caused the image itself and how that technology would have even been available.”

Gibson then provided details about the Shroud’s creation, “It wasn’t. An intense light. I mean atomic to leave almost like a photographic imprint on a piece of cloth.”



“And you can see it, that it depicts a first-century Hebrew male because the hairstyle was from the first century, and a Hebrew hairstyle, that he was about six feet tall, that he was completely scourged all over his body. He was crucified,” he added.

After an image of the Shroud is brought up, Gibson reiterated, “Scourged, beaten, the wounds [from the] thorns, the hands, the feet, and the scourging. And the hairstyle was from the first century. And the pollens that they found in the cloth were from that region. Also, the weave was a first century weave that was typical.”

Rob Schneider reacted to The Post Millennial’s coverage of Rogan and Gibson’s discussion surrounding the Shroud writing on X, “The Shroud is the receipt for the price Jesus paid for all of us…”

Schneider is a big believer in the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin and even revealed in an interview with ChurchPOP in April 2024 that he was working on making a movie about the Shroud of Turin.

Specifically Schneider shared that the film will focus on research done by Shroud expert Joe Marino and his wife that showed that the carbon dating test that was done on a piece of cloth had been repaired by French nuns centuries after Christ’s Crucifixion.

He relayed that he has been working on the film for five years and “it’s a true story about Joe Marino and his wife who basically proved that the scientists tested the cloth in the wrong place and they didn’t put into their equation in the carbon dating that the French nuns had repaired this cloth with newer cloth and it is what the French called a ‘French invisible weave.'”

“And if you can imagine the dedication of these French nuns in preparing the actual burial cloth of their Lord, that they would dedicate absolute perfection in their work and they did. And that was where it was tested,” he elaborated. “And so they had new cloth and new strands of cloth that were weaved into this 2000-year-old Egyptian linen. And so that threw the carbon dating off. So each of the pieces that were cut, the deeper that it went in, the further it went back in time.”

Schneider concluded, “So this person Joe Marino was able to really come to a new understanding of why that dating was wrong.”

A printing (right) and a negative (left) of the Shroud of Turin. Photo Credit: אסף.צ, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

He later detailed, “It’s such a great story that hopefully it’ll bring more people into the faith or at least an openness to what this really is, the burial cloth of Jesus Christ. It really is. It’s actual tangible proof.”

“When I was working on that, it was working as an entertainment piece and a really interesting story and then it became a broadening of my faith and it became a powerful thing that, I don’t know how else to say it, it was breathed into me. … It’s a remarkable thing and like I said really the best description of it I’ve ever heard was, it’s the receipt. And that’s why it’s been tried to be destroyed many times,” he finished.

He also said, “Hopefully, this movie about the Shroud will happen because I think it’s about faith. And I think we need that and to bring more people to it. Not to necessarily preach to them, but to just show the actual sacrifice and to talk about what the core of Christianity is, is loving others.”

Christ of St John of the Cross (1951) – Salvador Dali

