Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is on the warpath against Marvel Comics and he’s not lifting off the gas anytime soon describing the current crop of publishing coming out of the company as the worst it’s ever been.

In a post to X, Liefeld stated, “The answer to ‘What is the worst era of the X-Men ever?’ It’s right now. Same for the Avengers. Spider Man. The glory days are so far out of view. Marvel publishing is rock bottom.”

When one individual claimed that Amazing Spider-Man and Ultimate Spider-Man are great reads, Liefeld replied, “Hahahahaha - no.”

Liefeld has been openly critical of Marvel after he shared he was slighted by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige during the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. He shared in his Robservations podcast, “I got the message. The message was sent: You cannot attend the celebration of this film in New York City. It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat, mostly I think embarrass me. That’s not how it works. That just gives me more fuel. … I most certainly made that decision in that point of time that I can no longer work for Marvel Comics in any capacity. Because at some point, you go, ‘I received the message and the message is clear.’”

Liefeld later stated, “Kevin Feige does not treat comic book creators well. That is my personal experience.”

He went on to reiterate points he made throughout the episode specifically that these major Hollywood studios and producers have failed to properly credit the comic book creators and that they take their work for granted.

