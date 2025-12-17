Fandom Pulse

DemsAreTrash
Dec 17

I just finished part 3 of the Crisis On Infinite Earths cartoon. It was such a sobering reminder of how noble these characters used to be, particularly with Kara's sacrifice to stop the Anti-Monitor. And now we get a drunk slob with a Jay Leno chin whose dog pees on pics of her cousin. They hate traditional values, they hate decency, and they hate us. Stop watching all of this garbage and don't read the comics.

ShootyBear
Dec 17

Marvel and DC are now in the fusing silicon stage with iron soon to follow. And then it’s all over.

