Eric July announced on April 29 that Rippaverse Publishing has signed a worldwide sales and distribution deal with Hachette Book Group. Starting July 6, 2026, Hachette will place Rippaverse titles into bookstores, big-box retailers, public libraries, and international wholesale accounts. July called it “the biggest move in the history of the company.”

It might be, and from the viral reaction on X it got a lot of attention and sounds grandiose. The question worth asking is whether bigger means more profitable, or whether Rippaverse is stepping into a distribution model with margin problems the direct channel never had.

What the Numbers Actually Show