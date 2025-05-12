Eric July's Rippaverse Comics has unveiled its most ambitious project yet with "Saints & Sinners #1," an anthology that brings together some of the most influential voices in alternative media for a collection that promises to expand the Rippaverse in bold new directions. This 100+ page anthology represents an evolution for the independent publisher, showcasing both fan-favorite characters and exciting new additions to the growing universe.

The creative lineup reads like a who's who of YouTube's most successful commentators and creators, each bringing their unique storytelling sensibilities to the Rippaverse.

HeelvsBabyface, the popular British YouTuber known for his incisive pop culture commentary, joins the writing team alongside Jay David (better known to his millions of followers as Drunk 3PO), whose previous comic "Achromatic Chronicles: Blue" was a crowdfunding sensation.

Critical analysis powerhouses Callum Edmunds (MauLer) and Will Jordan (The Critical Drinker) bring their storytelling expertise to the project as well. MauLer, whose in-depth critiques of film and television have garnered him a massive following, and The Critical Drinker, whose bestselling Ryan Drake thriller novels have established him as a formidable fiction writer beyond his YouTube presence, both contribute stories that promise to deliver the thoughtful character development their fans expect.

The Soska Sisters, the filmmaking duo behind cult horror classics like "American Mary" and "Rabid," return to the Rippaverse after their successful "Yaira #1" comic earlier this year. Their unique visual sensibility and character-driven storytelling approach adds a distinctive flavor to the anthology.

Of course, Rippaverse founder Eric July himself contributes to the collection, continuing to build on the foundation he established with "Isom #1," which shattered crowdfunding records upon its release.

The artistic talent assembled for the project is equally impressive, featuring industry legends like Eber Ferreira, whose inking work has graced titles from both DC and Marvel, and Will Conrad, known for his dynamic artwork on titles like "X-Men" and "Justice League." They're joined by Cris Bolson, Elias Martins, Cliff Richards, and Carlos Reno, with colorists including Andrew Cramer, Guilherme Lindemberg Mendes, and Marco Lesko bringing these stories to vibrant life.

According to the official logline:

"The very first anthology from the Rippaverse is here—Saints & Sinners delivers six unforgettable stories that explore the blurred line between good and evil in a universe teeming with power, mystery, and moral complexity. With a focus on new characters, fresh talent, and bold storytelling, this collection expands the Rippaverse like never before, offering both familiar faces and thrilling new introductions. From vengeance and obsession to redemption and the supernatural, each tale invites readers to experience the world through the eyes of those walking the line between the divine and the damned."

The anthology format allows the Rippaverse to expand in multiple directions simultaneously, introducing new characters and concepts that could potentially spin off into their own series. This approach mirrors the early days of comic book universes like Marvel and DC, which used anthology titles to test new characters before giving them dedicated books.

With pre-orders already reaching 755 books sold and $26,570 in total sales in the opening hours, "Saints & Sinners #1" is on track to become another success story for the Rippaverse. The collection is scheduled to end its campaign on July 18th at 11pm CT, with fulfillment expected for late Q3 2025.

Az reacted on X to the announcement, saying, “SO FREAKING EXCITED to bring you my Writing Debut along side some AMAZING creators @EricDJuly @twisted_twins @TheCriticalDri2 @MauLer93 @Drunk3po for Saints & Sinners.”

The Critical Drinker quote tweeted the trailer saying, “So I've been working on a thing...”

"Saints & Sinners #1" is available for pre-order now through the Rippaverse website, with options ranging from standard editions to deluxe packages including trading cards, posters, and exclusive merchandise.

