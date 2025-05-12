Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James A. Buck's avatar
James A. Buck
May 12, 2025

Waiting for Ya boi Zack's head to explode on this one.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Figli di Romolo's avatar
Figli di Romolo
May 13, 2025

A bunch of nerd faggots.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture