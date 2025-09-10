Fandom Pulse

Andrew Metteson's avatar
Andrew Metteson
Sep 10

RIP Charlie, he was a true defender of free speech and that’s how he should be remembered!

An American Writer & Essayist's avatar
An American Writer & Essayist
Sep 10

Rip Charlie, prayers for his wife and youngins.

