Rings of Power season 2 is out on Amazon Prime Video, and they are already beginning the typical victim press tour for shows that don’t live up to their original I.P. and, therefore, upset fans. Actress Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel in the show, is now complaining about the fans.

It seems that public relations firms for entertainment companies have one move when they develop a new TV show or movie for “modern audiences,” and they inevitably fall flat among viewers—to play victim over identity politics. Disney most poignantly capitalized on this strategy with their failed films Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the MCU’s Captain Marvel, but it’s become much more standard as of late.

When ramping up for the recent series of Doctor Who, showrunner Russell T. Davies gave several interviews about how the new iteration would “upset fans,” while Ncuti Gatwa went from media outlet to media outlet complaining about racism. This resulted in his infamous “touch grass” statement, in which he told viewers not to watch the show. This resulted in some of the lowest-rated episodes in Doctor Who’s history.

Since then, Amandla Stenberg of Star Wars: The Acolyte has made a ridiculous music video called “Discourse” in which she rants about the alleged racists who don’t like what Leslye Headland and company did with the property.

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has followed the same trajectory as these other programs with their strange, diversity casting choices and bastardization of J.R.R. Tolkien’s elegant lore. Between having a black elf where they poignantly feature a white man calling him “knife ears” (which sounds a lot like a different word that starts with N), and every segment seems to have the same skin color makeup to present diversity, it’s created an unbelievable world and rings fake among fans.

During a recent press tour, actor Ismael Cruz Cordova leaned into the racial elements of his role with Entertainment Weekly, saying he’s proud he created “a big controversy of me being the first elf that wasn't white. I loved the nerve that I pinched. I really do. I was so excited to create something new.”

Upsetting fans by trying to stoke racial divisions hardly seems something to be proud of. It’s odd how these actors rarely talk about their hard work in the role or the scripts being something special. As Rings Of Power Season 2’s trailer was ratio’d by fans with thousands of dislikes when it was revealed after San Diego Comic-Con, it seems these actors are aware the production is sub-par, and so they are left with one defensive marketing gimmick to try to stir up political backing for their show.

Morfydd Clark is following the same narrative for Galadriel, a character who looks and acts nothing like the sorceress elf in The Lord Of The Rings but has now been made into the generic 120-pound strong female lead warrior princess who beats up fully grown battle-hardened men because she can.

In an interview with Elle, she started the victim narrative around her being a female lead: “I was just totally unprepared when season 1 came out. I’ve seen a really dark side of what it means to be someone who [anyone] can write a message to on Instagram, and a really lovely side.”

In case anyone wasn’t clear that she was crying sexism because of Lord of the Rings fans disliking the bad characterization of Galadriel, she added that the criticisms come from “primarily from men.”

As the male demographic is most interested in a sweeping epic fantasy like Lord of the Rings, it seems strange that she would attack the people watching the show rather than aiming to make it better. Reviews of season 2 are starting to trickle in, and Rings of Power is suffering from bad dialogue and a ham-fisted plot that doesn’t honor J.R.R. Tolkien’s work. As the series continues to fail to impress fans, we can expect more crying victim from the actors and writers, as it seems to be the only thing they understand how to do well.

What do you think of the Galadriel actress from Rings of Power crying about Lord of the Rings fans? Leave a comment and let us know.

If you enjoy great fantasy fiction and like to see female characters written well instead of the way Hollywood does, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six book series and support Fandom Pulse!