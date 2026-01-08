Fandom Pulse

User's avatar
John A Douglas's avatar
John A Douglas
7d

I wish they’d cut everything

Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
6d

That scene is such a complete nonsense, it's not even funny. Galadriel was born in Aman, where Valinor is located, and there is no way she would mistake the Blessed Realm for anything else. Not to mention that the ability to sail back to Aman was gifted to the Elves by Ilúvatar himself after he had sundered the world. The boat is literally on a path made by God, there is no doubt or darkness that could possibly affect this journey and their destination.

Also, Galadriel was on no "mission in Middle-Earth". She was exiled for joining Fëanor's rebellion and banned from returning to the Blessed Realm. It was only after thousands upon thousands of years wasting away in Middle-Earth that she was finally given permission to return, mostly because of her involvement in Sauron's defeat. And then she would reject it just steps away from Aman and go "hang on, I still have something to do in Middle-Earth"? After thousands of years spent yearning for the Valar to relent and becoming a shadow of her former self due to her hopeless exile in Middle-Earth?

Whoever wrote the scene has zero knowledge of any of JRRT's work, IQ close to the freezing point and is on drugs. Yes, all three combined.

