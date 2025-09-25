Ridley Scott recently declared that his film G.I. Jane that starred Demi Moore “is the best pro-women film honestly ever made.”

In an interview with Letterboxd, Scott was discussing one of Moore’s latest film Substance when he shared, “With Demi, we made a very, very good film with G.I. Jane. I think it is the best pro-women film honestly ever made, even better than Thelma & Louise.”

He explained, “Think about what she does. And not only that—the bad guy’s Ellen Bancroft, who assumes you’re going to lose. Are you kidding me?”

G.I. Jane is a far cry from a pro-women film. In fact, it is the opposite as it promotes women in combat and ideologically is a forerunner to transgenderism that claims women can just become men since they can do the same things as men, which is simply not true.

Back in 2013, Christopher Check wrote at Catholic Answers, “The real problem is that sending wives, daughters, and mothers into combat is morally wrong. It is evil. Why? Because sending women into combat violates their nature. Women are designed to give and nurture life. Women are not designed to take life.”

Additionally, he cites Pope Leo XIII’s Rerum Novarum where he stated, “Women, again, are not suited for certain occupations; a woman is by nature fitted for home-work, and it is that which is best adapted at once to preserve her modesty and to promote the good bringing up of children and the well-being of the family.”

