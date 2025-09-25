Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Waddell's avatar
Scott Waddell
Sep 26

His last great film imo, was *Black Hawk Down* and since then his career and his commentary are like a helicopter with the rear rotor shot off.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 25

The most pro-woman film that could be made would be accentuating the distinction between genders. The woman would be a nurse with something to overcome and look forward to: such as finding her husband-soldier critically injured and having to perform initial aid and then continue nursing duties while he's being operated on.

There.

Instant 100% pro-woman story.

Happy ending: her husband survives.

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture