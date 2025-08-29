Ridley Scott Describes Humanity As "A F***ing Plague"
Ridley Scott, who directed Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, American Gangster, and The Martian among others recently described humanity as a “f***ing plague.”
In an interview with The Guardian, Scott was asked, “You’ve explored worlds of dystopia, historical epics and perplexing moral aspects of the universe. What idea or question has haunted you the longest?”
He answered, “Who’s up there. He’d better show himself shortly, because we’re getting into a terrible mess down here. I mean, we are the f***ing plague, 7.5 billion people, we can’t handle the planet. As you get older, you do wonder: is it going to be a guy with a long beard and long, flowing white robes, or is it just going to be a void? I don’t dwell on it. It’s weird. I feel like I’m still 21. It’s odd and strange.”
Humanity is not a plague. Each person is made in the image and likeness of God and he found us to to be “very good.” The Book of Genesis states, “Then God said: Let us make human beings in our image, after our likeness. … God created mankind in his image; in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. … God looked at everything he had made, and found it very good.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Scott confirmed that his next movie will be about the Battle of Britain and he plans to possibly shoot part of it in Halifax, “Oddly enough, I might go back up there to do my next movie, which is a war movie [Battle of Britain], so I’m well versed in the area.”
Additionally, he confirmed he’s working on a third Gladiator movie and might do another Alien prequel if he gets an idea. He stated, “Gladiator is in process right now. Another Alien prequel – yeah, if I get an idea, for sure.”
No wonder his last few films have been trash. He has a negative attitude and lack of gratitude about his audience.
Another gladiator film? After the shitshow of the last one? GLADIATOR 2 did 460 mill at the box office globally with only $172 of that being domestic. Domestic is typically a 50/50 split meaning domestically the movie brought in around $86 million and with foreign usually being around %30 on avg that means the rest of the sales provided the studio with around $89 million for a total of effectively $175 million.
Who greenlit GLADIATOR film by Scott when the sequel not only didn't make enough to cover its base production cost but brought in less than half of what the original film did (when adjusted for inflation)? I could maybe see this if he had some successful films recently but he's been on a strong of misses the last 10 years. I enjoyed the first 2 of the most 3 recent ALIEN films (the last one was huge miss) but those didn't do well either. The most recent non-box office failure that Scott is associated with is 2017's ALL THGE MONEY IN TEH WORLD and even it was a MINOR success barely avoiding any losses. The last truly successful film by Ridley Scott would be 2015's THE MARTIAN feat Mark Wahlberg.
It's been a decade since Scott had anything that could be called a success and someone greenlit another GLADIATOR film with Scott involved? Hollywood is looking more and more like as if it's run by fools and idiots. With respect to his past work I would never give Ridley Scott money for another GLADIATOR movie or ALIEN movie until he could prove to me it has a chance.