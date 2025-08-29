Fandom Pulse

sleepdeprived_bear
Aug 29

No wonder his last few films have been trash. He has a negative attitude and lack of gratitude about his audience.

NeverForget1776
Aug 29

Another gladiator film? After the shitshow of the last one? GLADIATOR 2 did 460 mill at the box office globally with only $172 of that being domestic. Domestic is typically a 50/50 split meaning domestically the movie brought in around $86 million and with foreign usually being around %30 on avg that means the rest of the sales provided the studio with around $89 million for a total of effectively $175 million.

Who greenlit GLADIATOR film by Scott when the sequel not only didn't make enough to cover its base production cost but brought in less than half of what the original film did (when adjusted for inflation)? I could maybe see this if he had some successful films recently but he's been on a strong of misses the last 10 years. I enjoyed the first 2 of the most 3 recent ALIEN films (the last one was huge miss) but those didn't do well either. The most recent non-box office failure that Scott is associated with is 2017's ALL THGE MONEY IN TEH WORLD and even it was a MINOR success barely avoiding any losses. The last truly successful film by Ridley Scott would be 2015's THE MARTIAN feat Mark Wahlberg.

It's been a decade since Scott had anything that could be called a success and someone greenlit another GLADIATOR film with Scott involved? Hollywood is looking more and more like as if it's run by fools and idiots. With respect to his past work I would never give Ridley Scott money for another GLADIATOR movie or ALIEN movie until he could prove to me it has a chance.

3 replies
11 more comments...

