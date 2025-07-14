Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Jul 14

As goofy as the Star Wars universe is, he could have easily done both things by simply making “Lightsabers Out” or “Blasters Out”.

Even given the absolute dumpster fire that his Star Wars movie was I would probably have thought about going to see that movie. Geeze, just do a scene for scene remake of his last one in the Star Wars universe.

Reply
Share
Justin Lillard's avatar
Justin Lillard
Jul 15

"Bullet: dodged" as far as I'm concerned.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture