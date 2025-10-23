Rian Johnson, the director of The Last Jedi, recently commented on a possible return to Lucasfilm and Star Wars.

In an interview with Empire to promote his upcoming film Wake Up Dead Man Johnson commented on a possible return to Star Wars, “That cog will be turning the rest of my life. I love Star Wars. And if some day it makes sense to come back to it, for both of us, it would be the most wonderful thing in the world.”

Ahead of the release of The Last Jedi in November 2017, Lucasfilm announced that Johnson would be creating his own Star Wars trilogy. A blog post on StarWars.com proclaimed, “Lucasfilm is excited to announce that Johnson will create a brand-new Star Wars trilogy, the first of which he is also set to write and direct, with longtime collaborator Ram Bergman onboard to produce.”

This trilogy was pitched as “separate from the episodic Skywalker saga” and that he would “introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

Kathleen Kennedy said at the time, “We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi. He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Johnson also shared, “We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi. “Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

The Last Jedi ended up being creatively bankrupt and a subversion of Star Wars that tore down the character of Luke Skywalker. It turned him into a reprehensible and grumpy old man who had abandoned his faith, his nephew, and the galaxy to evil.

After viewers saw the film, the announced trilogy never came to fruition and Johnson instead struck a deal with Netflix to create his Knives Out films of which Wake Up Dead Man is one of them.

