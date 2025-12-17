Fandom Pulse

SK
Dec 17

Hardy a surprise that an Atheist is an awful, self-serving writer, lol.

I learned from the former-Atheist Dr. Stephen Iacoboni that these secular humanists who "are no longer Christian" steal their morality by chopping off the first four commandments (the ones relating to God) and keeping the final six commandments (the ones relating to people) as if they derive from nature and not from the God they just cut out of their lives.

M.D. Wiselka
Dec 21

Modern cinema no longer relies on telling stories of good vs. evil. Now it's mean vs. nice. A thing is wrong if it's mean, plain but far from simple, since the definition of "mean" is a matter of interpretation. I will give you an example of this in action. If I say something unkind about Larry behind his back, is that a moral failing for speaking evil of Larry (without giving him the chance of defending himself) or is it mean because it would hurt Larry's feelings if it somehow got back to him? This may seem like splitting hairs, but there is a huge difference between these two things. One is a character flaw that needs corrected if I am to live up to the moral code I live by; the other is a social faux pas that can be corrected simply by keeping my mouth shut in future.

