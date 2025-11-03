Fandom Pulse

Guitar Man's avatar
Guitar Man
Nov 3

I was born in 2003, only 2 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. I never thought that I would live during a time when Christians would be hated so vehemently in America just for preaching the real Gospel of repentance and salvation. There are also fake woke Christians who hate the true Gospel as well. I'm wanting more than ever to start supporting independent creators who want change. Whether it is in gaming, comics, and novels.

JoAn-0697
Nov 3

I'll be honest, I'm not American and I don't manage English very well, but I find your analyses interesting. The right-left phenomenon you mention has existed since the French Revolution, championed by liberals (The originals, they are not exactly the same as what democrats are today.) —that is, almost from its inception; it just took time to become apparent. When Marxism and postmodernism emerged, the process intensified, and they also used this mechanism for their own purposes. For this reason, some authors frame liberalism as the father of communism, despite their mutual disdain, since ultimately both see the world as revolving solely around economics, and the only difference is whether or not the "Market" should be controlled; morality and other cultural aspects are irrelevant, except for promoting their ideals. When the Soviet Union was powerful, the process accelerated even further. But my point is that the phenomenon already existed in Europe. This warning about how the left controls discourse was pointed out by Jean Madiran in 1977 in his book *La droite et la gauche* (Right and Left). I recommend reading it, although, to be honest, I don't know how difficult it is to find it in English. It's important to understand that this attack on Christianity (in all its forms) affects the entire West, and although the results differ from country to country, the end result is the same one we see today.

