Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Apr 29, 2025

A[ex wasn't going to have the same kind of staying power as Fortnite. I am surprised with SW Jedi considering both games as claimed did well, is laying off. I would understand if Ubisoft had knocked it out of the park with it's SW game but they bombed in comparison. I also would say maybe Lucas is taking a break since Game Studios are showing the place ideology over good products but so does Lucas film now that the toxic feminist run it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture