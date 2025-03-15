Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
Mar 15, 2025

Well, we don't have all the details, but if what has been communicated is true, it would be a classic case of tunneling, i.e. a fraud in which valuable assets are siphoned out of a company, which is then left as a husk to wither away. I am pretty sure it is illegal in pretty much all the civilised economies, so Ubisoft should tread VERY carefully - again, provided all the public info is true.

I should also point out that tunneling was an extremely prevalent crime in ex-communist countries in the 90's and early 00's, where this type of fraud gained infamy. As many people watching this company know, following the last year's open letter by AJ Investments, minority investors have been mulling legal action against the Guillemots and Ubisoft. Since AJ is a Slovak investment firm, I'd guess they are extremely familiar with this type of fraud since they lived through that Wild East period and I'd say this move by the Guillemots might backfire spectacularly. Fingers crossed!

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Mar 16, 2025

If they are bought out by the CCP they will remain an enemy.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture