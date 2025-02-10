A new report alleges that Monolith Productions’ Wonder Woman video game, which was announced back in 2021, might never release to market.

This latest report comes from Jason Schreier at Bloomberg who reported the game “was rebooted and switched directors” last year.

Furthermore, he claims “the game has already cost more than $100 million.”

As for the reboot the game allegedly went through, Schreier detailed Monolith initially attempted to apply their Nemesis narrative system, which it developed with the Shadow of Mordor games to Wonder Woman. However, they have since scrapped that idea and are now allegedly pursuing a more traditional action-adventure game.

Schreier is not the first to report that the game might never release. Back in June 2024, Kinda Funny Games YouTube host Greg Miller questioned in a recent show that the game might not ever be seen. He said, “Do you ever see it? Do you ever see it? I don’t know. I don’t know.”

He later added, “In the past year — ’cause I’ll leave it ambiguous — I have talked to an insider, who was like, ‘This game’s troubled.’ That’s it, that’s all I’ll say. So I don’t hold out hope that it’s in a place to show something [at Summer Game Fest].”

“Then again, what is troubled actually mean? … I think it’s not where they want it to be. I don’t think it’s ready for prime time and then I go to: What the f*** is WB doing? What do they want to do? What are they trying to do to these games? Again, I could easily see it, you close that studio, you cancel the project.”

The game was being worked on by at least one woke activist in Tanya DePass. She announced she was working on the project in April 2023. She wrote on X, “Ok, enough vague-booking. I’ve accepted a position at Monolith Productions as a Senior Writer on Wonder Woman game starting next month!”

DePass previously participated in the failed boycott of Hogwart’s Legacy and claimed that J.K. Rowling was “trying to wipe out trans folks & abusing [her] platform to do so.”

In 2018, DePass also attempted to fire a GOG employee by claiming the employee engaged in “transphobic” behavior.

DePass posted to X, “Whoever has the keys to GOG’s social media channels needs to get bounced. That’s twice they’ve been transphobic. Once with a shitty meme and now co-opting a hashtag for trans rights to sell games. FFS”

DePass also operated a DEI activist organization called I Need Diverse Games whose goal is to “get free passes for minority and female attendees” according to the Chicago Tribune.

She also relayed to the outlet, “I’ve been gaming for a long time. … I am tired of not seeing myself in this media. Games are old enough to where we should be beyond the same scruffy white dude as the protagonist or tired racial stereotypes or tropes.”

She also made it very clear she does not want to bring more seats to the table, but wants the seats to be replaced, “If I walk into a room and I see the same … people on the same panel, it tells me you’re not trying. There are plenty of non-white, non-dudes, queer people, non-binary, et cetera, that can talk about the same issues.”

DePass’ LinkedIn notes she is still working at Monolith Productions on the Wonder Woman game.

What do you make of this recent report that the Wonder Woman game might never be released?

