Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donnie Holder's avatar
Donnie Holder
Feb 10, 2025

It would be a blessing if this is never released.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 10, 2025

I want this feminist garbage to come out. It will be yet another financial disaster for WB.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture