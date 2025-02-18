A new report claims that Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo will play Jesus in an adaptation of the 1973 stage play Jesus Christ Superstar.

Variety’s Jazz Tangcay reports Erivo will play Jesus and cites Erivo’s Instagram. However, Erivo’s Instagram only notes she will “star in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl” and does not indicate which individual she will play.

Erivo also added on Instagram, “Just a little busy this Summer. Can’t wait.”

She previously played Mary Magdalene in an all-female version of Jesus Christ Superstar back in 2020.

However, the Hollywood Bowl’s official website very clearly states that Erivo will play Jesus while at the same time claiming the play “explores the biblical portrayal of the extraordinary events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot.”

Jesus Christ Superstar was originally written by Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice and was originally conceived as an album before it was turned into a stage play in 1971. The play depicts the seven days before Christ was crucified and is set to a number of rock songs.

The stage play was eventually turned into a film in 1973 with The Catholic News Agency noting, “Entertaining as musical theater, it also can be seen as a sincere if naïve effort to tell the story of Jesus in contemporary musical and ethical terms. Some scenes require a mature perspective. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III — adults.”

However, Tradition In Action decried the Broadway production, the film, and subsequent adaptations and productions stating “it is not an acceptable show for true Christians, that is Catholics, because of its blasphemy, irreverence, immodesty and immorality.”

The organization noted, “A sentimental, worldly Jesus is portrayed on stage in this production. Throughout the musical, Jesus is seen complaining, using vulgar language, giving into frustration and uncontrolled anger, criticizing his apostles and calling them names, desiring the praise of the world, in short, doing everything that a modern man would in his place. He is, as the name of the show implies, a rock star who does not know how to fulfill his mission – which is shrewdly left unnamed.”

It eventually concluded, “It should be condemned and rejected by all who truly love Our Lord Jesus Christ, true God and true Man.”

Catholic apologist Trent Horn also noted, “The film takes various liberties with the Gospel story, and Catholic viewers may find those departures from Scripture and Tradition to be off-putting, if not offensive.”

He recommends watching The Passion or Jesus of Nazareth instead.

What do you make of this report that Erivo will play Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar?

